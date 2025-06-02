WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) and AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) have been seen together on the set of Netflix’s upcoming comedy sequel, Happy Gilmore 2.

Garcia recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram, offering fans a sneak peek from the filming location. The sighting has sparked speculation that the “big announcement” she teased for July may be tied to her role in the movie.

Netflix confirmed production of Happy Gilmore 2 in 2024, with Adam Sandler reprising his iconic role as the unpredictable golf sensation.

For MJF, the film marks another step into Hollywood following his praised performance in the A24 wrestling biopic The Iron Claw. The former AEW World Champion continues to grow his presence in entertainment, adding another notable credit to his résumé.

Over the weekend, when the extended trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 premiered at Netflix Tudum, MJF surfaced on social media and boasted being in the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1990s cult classic comedy starring Adam Sandler. “I’m a Gilmore boy,” MJF wrote. “And that means I’m better than you.”

Happy Gilmore 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 25, 2025.