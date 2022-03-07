AEW has introduced a new design for their women’s championship, which is currently being defended by Britt Baker against Thunder Rosa on this evening’s Revolution pay-per-view.
The original smaller design was introduced on the debut episode of Dynamite back in 2019, where Riho became the promotion’s first ever women’s champion. AEW has since released photos of the new design, which you can check out below.
Here is a better look at the New #AEW Women's World Championship #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/johMWIjkOk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022