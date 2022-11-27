The Impact Wrestling champions received new belts from Top Rope Belts while at the WrestleCade convention in Winston-Salem, NC this weekend.

As seen in the photos below, Top Rope presented upgraded belts to Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, and Impact World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino. There’s no word yet on if Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel also received a new belt.

The championship designs are the same as they were before, but the belts were given a shinier, upgraded look. You can see the photos below:

Current @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Champion @JordynneGrace receiving her brand new belt. 🤩 She sparkles, so her hardware has to sparkle too. pic.twitter.com/g0z4LCF8vA — TRB (@topropebelts) November 26, 2022

One of the toughest and nicest @IMPACTWRESTLING Champions, @Walking_Weapon. Out with old belt, in with the new! pic.twitter.com/siP0dYf8LW — TRB (@topropebelts) November 26, 2022

