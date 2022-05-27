AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has received his new title belt.

Tonight’s live Rampage from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas featured an in-ring segment with Sky, Dan Lambert and Ethan Page. Lambert presented Sky with the new title, which featured much more gold than before.

Sky needed a new title belt after Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti destroyed his original.

The new belt features the same side plates as before. The leather strap actually includes “8-24” on the back, which are the jersey numbers that the late Kobe Bryant wore when he played for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, who also use yellow/gold and purple for their colors. Sky is a huge fan of the Lakers.

AEW noted on Twitter that the belt was designed and crafted by Ron Edwardson of Red Leather Belts.

Sky is currently in his second reign with the TNT Title, and has held the strap for 29 days and counting. He has been champion since defeating Guevara in a Ladder Match on the April 27 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more from Rampage. Below are related photos and a clip from Rampage:

TNT Champion @ScorpioSky gets presented with a new TNT Title after @sammyguevara and @TayConti destroyed his previous one! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/vOlMoPKHgC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2022

