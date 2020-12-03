– Below are a few photos of the set at Daily’s Place for tonight’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. You can click here to join our live Dynamite coverage.

The biggest #AEWDynamite in history coming up at the top of the hour. So much respect for all the talent taking bumps tonight. Has to feel like concrete attacking that mat. pic.twitter.com/z6Az7LBjWt — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) December 3, 2020

– On a related note, a fan in attendance revealed that AEW officials brought in large industrial heaters to keep the crew warm at tonight’s tapings. The Weather Channel has the current temperature at 47 degrees for Jacksonville, Florida.

Taking care of the talent is key. Shoutout to whoever brought in the giant inferno heaters. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Cw2dWvMQ2M — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) December 3, 2020

