Sami Zayn and PAC were trending on Monday.

But not for anything that happened in a wrestling ring.

The WWE star and the AEW standout were spotted together at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, taking in the Premier League clash between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC on August 25.

Fans quickly noticed the two sitting side-by-side when the cameras caught them during the broadcast, with photos of the moment spreading across social media like wildfire.

The crossover of a WWE name and an AEW name hanging out together became such a talking point that Zayn even acknowledged it himself, sharing the photo on his own official Twitter/X account.

Zayn and PAC share a long history in the business dating back well over a decade, most notably during their simaltaneous runs in the early days of WWE NXT.