Shawn Michaels and Naomichi Marufuji recently linked up in Las Vegas, NV.

Michaels shared a photo of their meetup, writing, “Great to catch up with @noah_marufuji_ today. Always enjoy talking shop with our partners at @noah_ghc. Exciting things ahead as we explore what the future could look like!”

In recent years, several WWE stars — including Omos, Tavion Heights, Shinsuke Nakamura, Josh Briggs, and AJ Styles — have appeared at NOAH events.

Meanwhile, NOAH’s Yoshiki Inamura has become a regular presence on NXT, frequently teaming up with Josh Briggs.

Roxanne Perez and Giulia made surprise appearances on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, disrupting a singles match between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY.

Perez stormed the ring and attacked IYO, leading to a disqualification. Moments later, Giulia appeared and launched an assault on Vaquer. After exchanging a brief, intense glance, Giulia and Perez continued their brutal beatdown.

Before the situation escalated further, Rhea Ripley, who was sporting a black eye, rushed out to make the save. Giulia and Perez then retreated together, leaving chaos in their wake.

Perez is scheduled to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Championship this Tuesday on NXT.