The main event of Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title over hometown star Sami Zayn as the drama with The Bloodline continued. You can click here for details and photos/videos of what went down.

Zayn left the Bell Centre in Montreal with several welts and scrapes on his back, likely from the brutal steel chair shots he took from The Tribal Chief and the back & forth action, which went in and out of the ring.

WWE tweeted photos of Zayn’s back after the match, which you can see below, but Zayn has not commented as of this writing. You can click here for the interesting comments Zayn made during the post-show press conference.

Zayn and Kevin Owens are now expected to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

You can see the aforementioned photos below:

