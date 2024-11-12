A familiar face turned back up during the taping for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

At the WWE Raw taping held after the live episode on Monday night, November 11, for next week’s show on November 18, “Mami” made her return.

Rhea Ripley turned up with a protective face-mask on as a result of her broken orbital bone issues, attacking Liv Morgan after The Judgment Day vs. The War Raiders tag-team main event.

The return was done to set up her being part of the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

For those interested, check out complete WWE Raw Spoilers for November 18, 2024.