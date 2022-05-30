The main event of Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing saw CM Punk defeat “Hangman” Adam Page to become the new AEW World Champion.

Double Or Nothing went off the air with Punk celebrating with fans inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After the show, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR came to the ring and celebrated with Punk, hoisting him up on their shoulders.

The celebration went on and Punk also delivered a post-show promo for the fans in attendance. The trio then posed on the stage to end the show.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler came to the ring with their “Sons of The Hitman” t-shirts on. The shirt shows WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart over Punk and FTR.

Below is what Punk had to say, along with photos and video of the post-show segment:

“From now, until I retire, make sure you always tell me to never do the Buckshot Lariat again. Hey let’s fucking go. I’ll try to keep it short. I couldn’t do anything in this world without the love and support of my beautiful wife April Mendez. I’m very grateful I get to wake up next to her every day and she puts up with me being gone so I can entertain all of you. I love her in a different way but I truly love all of you. I wouldn’t be able to be a champion right now if it wasn’t for you. FTR wouldn’t be able to be the best tag team in the world if it wasn’t for all of you. And you all sacrificed a lot in your life. Some of you flew here. A nice kid named Oliver flew here from England to see me. No matter what you hear, no matter what you read, I am grateful for each and every single one of you. I love every single one of you and I am the champion once again in professional wrestling because of all of you. Deserves has got nothing to do with it, I fucking earned this. FTR earned those straps. Everybody in the back, everybody behind the camera – whether they’re making money or spending money – they’re the reason I’m here. I appreciate every single one of you. This shit is hard, but everything worth it in life is hard. Thank you, Las Vegas. This is our first million-dollar house, this is the biggest crowd we’ve ever had in an indoor arena, and I promise you ain’t seen nothing yet! Thank you Las Vegas, let’s fucking go!””

CM Punk celebrated with FTR after #AEWDoN He joked about never attempting a Buckshot Lariat again, thanked his wife and all of the fans. “I love every single one of you, and I am the champion once again in professional wrestling because of all of you.” pic.twitter.com/vWDqMqhfOJ — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) May 30, 2022

After the show pic.twitter.com/mnnYvUDxLe — Bryan Rose (@br26) May 30, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on CM Punk and FTR.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.