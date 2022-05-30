Happy Baron Corbin represented the company today at Wrigley Field in Chicago for the first-ever WWE Day with the Chicago Cubs, which was held along with the Memorial Day holiday.

Corbin was present for Game 1 of a doubleheader between the Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs came up short in Game 1, 7-6.

Corbin threw out the ceremonial first pitch to start the game, and later sang “Take Me Out to The Ballgame” during the 7th inning stretch.

“Just mid 90s no big deal @Cubs,” he wrote on Twitter with video of his pitch, bragging about the throw.

Corbin also posed with Clark The Cub, the Cubs mascot, who was dressed as Ric Bear, met fans for autographs, and more.

WWE Day at Wrigley Field was held to promote Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell event from Chicago. The festivities included a fan photo op with the WWE Title and the WWE 24/7 Title, a live rock band for ticketholders at Gallagher Way, and Corbin’s appearance. WWE and the Cubs also gave out special edition fanny packs, designed to resemble the WWE Title, as seen below. The WWE Day special ticket offer included a ticket to the 12:05pm game, and one custom fanny pack. The Cubs hid baseballs signed current players in some of the fanny packs.

Just mid 90s no big deal @Cubs pic.twitter.com/r2rgwSBNua — mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 30, 2022

It’s @WWE Day at Wrigley Field! RT for a chance to win a Cubs x WWE merch pack. Rules: https://t.co/WdNbiymXlU pic.twitter.com/OiMa2kKzUp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 30, 2022

