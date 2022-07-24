WWE has moved Commander Azeez to NXT 2.0 from the main roster. At Saturday’s NXT live event, Azeez walked out with Cora Jade.

It appears he will be working as her bodyguard. Azeez and Jade lost a tag team match to Sanga and Ivy Nyle at the show.

Azeez had been working alongside Apollo Crews on SmackDown, but their days together ended with Crews’ return to NXT several weeks ago as a babyface.