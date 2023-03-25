WWE’s Akira Tozawa is now a father.

Tozawa took to Instagram on Friday and revealed that he and his wife have welcomed a baby girl named Ten.

“We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Ten!!,” he wrote. Tozawa also wrote in Japanese and expressed thanks for the safe delivery and to his wife for raising him well, adding that he will do his best as a father.

Tozawa and his wife were married in December 2018. She moved from Japan to the United States some time in the last year or so.

You can see the related Instagram posts below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.