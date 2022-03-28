WWE WrestleMania 38 week is officially underway ahead of the two-night show taking place in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium this weekend. This is the second time that the massive stadium has hosted the show as the first WrestleMania at the venue took place in 2016.
Check out some of the photos of the outside of the venue below:
#Wrestlemania graphics now live on the massive @ATTStadium.
One side features @steveaustinBSR as the centerpiece surrounded by @FightOwensFight @MsCharlotteWWE @reymysterio @BiancaBelairWWE @EdgeRatedR @fightbobby @RondaRousey @AJStylesOrg @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins. pic.twitter.com/bydUTC0QTK
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 27, 2022
Other side of @ATTStadium features night two #Wrestlemania main event of @BrockLesnar vs. @WWERomanReigns. pic.twitter.com/p9YLtakDfN
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 27, 2022
The full card for WrestleMania 38 so far is as follows:
Night One
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin
Night Two
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
- Anything Goes Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)