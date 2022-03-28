WWE WrestleMania 38 week is officially underway ahead of the two-night show taking place in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium this weekend. This is the second time that the massive stadium has hosted the show as the first WrestleMania at the venue took place in 2016.

Check out some of the photos of the outside of the venue below:

The full card for WrestleMania 38 so far is as follows:

Night One

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

KO Show Featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Night Two

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Edge vs. AJ Styles

WWE Championship vs. WWE Universal Championship – Winner Take All

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)