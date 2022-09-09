A Pick Your Poison match has been announced for the upcoming Victory Road special from Impact Wrestling.

Victory Road will see Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace face off in a non-title match against an opponent picked by #1 contender Masha Slamovich.

The undefeated Slamovich is scheduled to challenge Grace for the title at Bound For Glory on Friday, October 7 in Albany, NY at the Albany Armory.

The 2022 Impact Victory Road event will air live on Friday, September 23 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current announced card for Victory Road:

Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre

Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin

Pick Your Poison Match

Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. an opponent picked by Masha Slamovich

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.