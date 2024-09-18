Pick Your Poison is returning to TNA Wrestling later this month.

On Wednesday, TNA released a new digital exclusive segment featuring Santino Marella, Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander.

During the segment, Cardona spoke about Pick Your Poison returning at Spartanburg and announced that he is picking Rhino as PCO’s opponent. De Lander then entered the mix and said “wait until you see who I picked for your opponent” to Cardona.

TNA runs back-to-back iMPACT tapings at The Hall at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina on September 27 and September 28.