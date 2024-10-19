Piers Morgan was the ring leader for a circus of a broadcast covering the new “Mr. McMahon” documentary series on Netflix on his latest episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

In what is essentially a must-watch for anyone interested in the subject, the show featured special guest panelists Maven, Jonathan Coachman, Vince Russo and Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) talking about their experiences working with Vince McMahon during their respective WWE runs.

After each shared a couple of stories, clips were shown from “Mr. McMahon” of Phil Mushnick of the New York Post, a longtime nemesis of Vince and WWE in the media, leading to a pro wrestling style “run-in” from the journalist himself.

Mushnick joined the panel and immediately got in heated verbal exchanges with Coachman, and in particular, Russo, the latter of whom called out Mushnick for not attending a steroid symposium he was invited to held by WWE during the infamous Dr. Zahorian federal steroid trial.

Watch the complete 40-plus minute episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored referenced above via the YouTube player embedded below. Featured below is the episode guide with time stamps:

00:00 Introduction and Piers’ monologue

03:12 Who is the real ‘Mr McMahon’?

12:46 Why do wrestling stars love Vince?

14:10 The panel vs McMahon’s “nemesis”

21:00 Piers intros surprise guest

26:26 Piers asks Mushnick: ‘How bad a guy was Vince McMahon?’

30:44 Drugs and the WWE

36:44 Did McMahon create Trump?

40:30 Will Vince make a comeback?