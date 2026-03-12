A lighthearted debate over pizza toppings between Jordynne Grace and Dustin Rhodes has now drawn in another wrestling veteran, with Big Vito strongly weighing in on the controversial food choice.

The discussion began when the WWE star posted a photo of a slice of pizza topped with pineapple and pepperoni, proudly praising the combination.

“The best thing I’ve ever eaten.”

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes quickly responded, making it clear he wasn’t impressed with Grace’s preferred topping.

“Umm… NO!!!! That ain’t pizza.”

The exchange quickly gained traction among wrestling fans online, reigniting the long-running debate over whether pineapple belongs on pizza. However, the conversation escalated further when former WWE star Big Vito saw coverage of the debate and decided to join in.

Leaning into his Italian heritage, Vito didn’t hold back when addressing Grace’s topping choice.

“As a son of a pizza man, that pineapple is disrespectful to Italian culture! Ms. Grace, huge fan of your work, but not of your pizza toppings. I invite you to my social club for a real pizza, bring your hubby. We’ll have a Sitdown.”

Grace’s original post featured a large slice of pizza loaded with chunks of pineapple layered over melted cheese and pepperoni. While she clearly enjoyed the combination, both Rhodes and Vito firmly rejected the idea.

What started as a simple social media post has now turned into a crossover wrestling conversation, with multiple personalities chiming in on one of the internet’s most divisive food arguments.

Do you agree with Jordynne Grace that pineapple belongs on pizza, or are Dustin Rhodes and Big Vito right to reject it?