Pineapple Pete Finished With AEW?

Independent star Suge D, better known as Pineapple Pete, issued a short statement on Twitter hinting that his time in AEW has come to an end. The 35-year old veteran writes, “6 months longer than anyone, even myself, predicted. A worthwhile journey for every single second. But as the song goes: Multiple musical notes. I still haven’t found what I’m looking for…Multiple musical notes. Think I’ll go find it. My phone is on, just not planning to wait by it.”
When a fan speculated that something happened between Suge and AEW, he replied, “Nah. I was used in an extraordinary situation. Situation changed. Nothing promised. There had to come a time. We’ve reached that time. Now we tell some new stories. No saying we can’t open this one back up, just not right now.”
See the exchange below.
6 months longer than anyone, even myself, predicted.
A worthwhile journey for every single second. But as the song goes:
🎶I still haven't found what I'm looking for…🎶
Think I'll go find it.
My phone is on, just not planning to wait by it. 😉
♥️🍍🤘🏿.
SD/PP
See you soon(?) pic.twitter.com/88n5xNfepV
— SUGE D as Pineapple Pete™️🍍🍍 (@SugarDunkerton) August 12, 2020
Nah. I was used in an extraordinary situation. Situation changed.
Nothing promised. There had to come a time. We've reached that time.
Now we tell some new stories. No saying we can't open this one back up, just not right now. 😊 https://t.co/jpu35kZPHk
— SUGE D as Pineapple Pete™️🍍🍍 (@SugarDunkerton) August 12, 2020
Besides appearing on multiple episodes of AEW Dark, Suge D had a several week feud with former world champion Chris Jericho that culminated in a mathcup on Dynamite. Best of luck to Suge on all his future endeavors.
