“Pipebomb” Trends on Social Media, CM Punk Comments on Historic Promos

“Pipe bomb” has been trending worldwide on Twitter today but because of CM Punk’s famous WWE RAW segment.
Wrestling fans are currently celebrating 9 years since Punk sat down on the RAW stage and cut one of the most popular promos in pro wrestling history.
As seen below, Punk responded to a BT Sport tweet on the best three promos in the history of the business. He named the “Hard Times” promo from WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, the “pipebombshell” promo from wife AJ Lee, and the Austin 3:16 promo by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.
Punk wrote, “Hardtimes, pipebombshell, Austin 3:16. Remarkable @TheAJMendez is the only woman on this list. She is so good!”
You can see Punk’s full tweet below:
Hardtimes, pipebombshell, Austin 3:16
Remarkable @TheAJMendez is the only woman on this list. She is so good! https://t.co/yyMrWfH6Q3
— player/coach (@CMPunk) June 29, 2020
