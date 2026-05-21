Piper Niven has a theory on why she gets so much hate from fans.

In a new statement, a very unfiltered Niven responded to a fan who asked her why she gets so much hate from online wrestling fans.

Niven replied by writing the following blunt response:

“I’m very interested in the why of how people think and act the way they do and it’s usually either- Sexual inadequacy

(pee pee too small) Mother criticised them too much growing up

(sexual frustration now all women must pay) Repressing homosexuality for whatever reason and somehow that’s women’s fault too. Now thats not me saying that if you don’t find me attractive then it’s one of these things but what I am saying is for grown men to go out their way to try and tear a woman down for the crime of simply existing… it’s 100% one of your big 3 right here. Fascinating really.”