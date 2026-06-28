Piper Niven had some comments for Jade Cargill following the WWE Women’s United States Championship match at WWE Night of Champions on June 27.

During Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tiffany Stratton successfully retained the Women’s United States Championship against Jade Cargill. The moment in the bout where Cargill hit Stratton with a Black Hole Slam is what caught Niven’s attention.

After the match, Niven took to social media to evaluate Cargill’s execution of the move, stating that it could have been cleaner while offering her own technical breakdown.

“5/10 a bit sloppy,” Niven criticized. “You didn’t transfer her weight onto your chest so you never really had her and that’s why she slipped out and you got that double bump effect and her head verberated on the mat.”

Niven then took a shot at the fellow women’s wrestling star, writing, “But you looked great, and who cares who you hurt so long as you’re alright, right?”

She wasn’t done there.

In a follow-up soon after, Niven, who is on the sidelines recovering from neck surgery, mentioned that she would be happy to offer some pointers once she’s healthy enough to return to the ring.

“Know what warms my heart? After all we’ve been through, [Jade Cargill] paying homage to me and keeping my moves alive in the ring. You’re a real one sis. Once I relearn how to use my right arm again, I will show you how to transfer their weight so you get the pin next time.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.