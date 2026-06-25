Piper Niven has shared a positive update on her recovery from neck surgery.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has been out of action since August 2025 after suffering a neck injury that ultimately required surgery last month. On Thursday, Niven took to social media to reveal that she had reached another milestone in her rehabilitation following her six-week post-operation checkup.

“6 week post surgery check up today,” she wrote. “Everything fusing nicely.”

Never one to shy away from adding some humor, Niven followed up with another post, joking, “Neck straighter than my sexual preferences.”

One fan then asked if she is currently able to turn her head from side to side, prompting Niven to respond with another lighthearted quip, “Very happy to say it does let me go both ways yes.”

Niven has not competed since the August 22, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland, where she is believed to have aggravated a pre-existing neck injury.

While there is still no official timetable for her in-ring return, her latest update suggests that her recovery continues to progress in the right direction.