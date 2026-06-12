Piper Niven has provided an update on her recovery and potential return to the ring following neck surgery earlier this year.

Back on September 20, Chelsea Green informed fans that Niven was away from WWE television on what she described as a “top secret special assignment.” While Niven has remained out of action, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion recently addressed questions regarding her in-ring future.

As previously reported, Niven underwent an anterior discectomy in May. The procedure is commonly performed to address issues such as pinched nerves, herniated discs, and spinal cord compression in the neck.

Taking to social media, Niven shared a candid message about her recovery timeline, indicating that fans may be waiting quite some time before seeing her back between the ropes.

“Don’t count me out just yet chick,” she wrote. “Just letting people know that it will be a long time and maybe possibly not at all so we don’t have to answer the same question 50 times a stream.”

The comments have understandably sparked concern among fans, as Niven suggested that her return remains uncertain at this stage. However, she also made it clear that she is not ready to completely close the door on a comeback.

Niven’s most recent WWE match took place on the August 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where she picked up a notable victory over Charlotte Flair. Since then, she has remained sidelined while focusing on her recovery.

Don’t count me out just yet chick, just letting people know that it will be a long time and maybe possibly not at all so we don’t have to answer the same question 50 times a stream 😉 x — Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) June 12, 2026

Thanks babe that really does mean so much to me 🥰 I can feel the good vibes! — Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) June 12, 2026

Cervical stenosis — Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) June 12, 2026