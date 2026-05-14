Piper Niven has shared a positive update on her recovery journey after finally undergoing neck surgery this week following months on the sidelines.

The WWE star, who has been out of action since August 2025 due to a neck injury, took to social media on Wednesday to reveal that she underwent an anterior discectomy procedure in California.

The surgery involves removing a damaged or herniated disc in the neck through an incision at the front of the throat.

Niven also posted a photo from her hospital bed while opening up about the difficult road she has endured over the last eight months.

“I went to California and all I got was this lousy anterior discectomy,” she began. “I have so much I want to say about the past 8 months but we can get to that later. For now, I just want to express my endless love and gratitude for every single soul that has helped me and cared for me during this difficult and really scary time.”

A tough journey.

Despite everything she has been through, Niven sounded optimistic about the future and said she already feels improvement coming out of the operation.

“Pain and heartbreak are incredible teachers and the lessons I have learned from this will stay with me forever,” she continued. “I am so grateful to wake up from surgery already feeling better and I know I am coming out the other side of this so much stronger for the experience.”