There’s some positive news regarding Piper Niven following a serious health scare.

The WWE star revealed on Wednesday that she has officially been discharged from the hospital after undergoing major neck surgery tied to what has been described as a potentially career-threatening injury.

Niven shared the update with fans on social media on May 14, posting several photos from her hotel room while recovering in California.

“Discharged and living large,” Niven wrote.

The images showed the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion wearing a noticeable neck brace as she continues recovering from a recent anterior discectomy procedure.

The surgery stemmed from a serious neck issue that raised concerns about her in-ring future, although Niven appears to be keeping a positive mindset during the early stages of recovery.

So far, there is still no official timetable for her return to WWE television or in-ring competition.