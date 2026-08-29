Piper Niven has shared a positive update on her recovery from neck surgery.

Niven underwent an anterior discectomy in May and provided an encouraging update six weeks later. Now at the 12-week mark, the WWE star says her latest scans showed that everything is progressing well.

“Howdy cowpokes

got my 12 week scans and everything is ‘healing beautifully’.”

Niven also thanked fans for the messages of support she has received during her recovery, while joking that she may disappear from social media again before getting around to responding to everyone.

“I logged into a tonne of messages of love and concern and I wanted to say thank you so much. I am probably not gonna get back to anyone before I Irish goodbye back out of social media please don’t hate me, but thank you all for giving a hoot.

“Imma go back to living my geriatric Florida bam life.”

As for when fans might hear from her again, Niven admitted even she isn’t quite sure.

“Maybe be back on in a bit or maybe disappear off the face of the earth who knows?

“I heard no one even does posts anymore so maybe no one will see this? Who am I even talking to? Ok love you bye.”