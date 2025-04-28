– WWE has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to register the trademark for “Jamar Hampton,” believed to be a new ring name for a talent. The official description of the USPTO filing from April 27, 2025 reads as follows:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

– Piper Niven took to X on Sunday to share a photo of herself wearing a Batman mask. “Things I learned today,” she wrote as the caption to the photo. “Michael Keaton has a small head and his eyes are further apart than mine.” In an additional post, a fan asked if it was part of her plan to help Chelsea Green recapture the WWE Women’s United States Championship that she lost to Zelina Vega at SmackDown After Mania on Friday night. Niven responded with an Austin Powers GIF that said, “Maybe.”

Things I learned today Michael Keaton has a small head and his eyes are further apart than mine. pic.twitter.com/oxFMuA7BjW — Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) April 27, 2025

– Coming off of GUNTHER’s attack of WWE Raw color commentator Pat McAfee during last week’s Raw After Mania show, WWE has decided it is a good time to look back at the history of “announcers getting WRECKED” in the company on the latest installment of their WWE Playlist digital series. As noted, McAfee is scheduled to address the attack on tonight’s WWE Raw show in Kansas City, MO.