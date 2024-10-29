– Bandido was backstage at the recent AEW Dynamite taping. Also backstage at a semi-recent AEW taping was former WWE Superstar Dijak. There has not been any word regarding potential plans for Dijak to join AEW.

– Someone who has been of interest behind-the-scenes in AEW is Megan Bayne. The company has reportedly pitched for Bayne to be brought in a few times.

– Another name that has come up in pitches behind-the-scenes in AEW is former WWE and TNA Wrestling star Mustafa Ali. Ali is currently a free agent and despite multiple pitches, has yet to officially join the mix in AEW.

