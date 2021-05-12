ROH star PJ Black recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about a number of different subjects, including how he just worked the NJPW Strong tapings, and how he’s feeling after fracturing his left ankle from falling down the stairs last November. Highlights are below.

Says his recovery was hard but most things were still shutdown due to the pandemic:

It’s been very tough but luckily the pandemic happened, right? So a lot of people were locked down. I had to stay at home either way so, usually for an athlete if you get injured, it’s very frustrating because you just wanna get out there and do your job, do your thing, do what you’re passionate about. But you know, sitting at home, nobody was doing that so it was kind of a little bit easier for me, but it was still very hard because going to a hospital, going to a doctor, getting around was really hard. Wearing a mask and everyone’s scared and it was really a tough time.

Says he’s ahead of his recovery schedule and worked the most recent NJPW Strong tapings:

I’m actually way ahead of schedule. I actually wrestled last weekend. I’ve been cleared for like a month. I wrestled at the New Japan Strong tapings last week so watch out for those. They should be really fun. But it feels good. The first couple of weeks when I got back into the ring, it really hurt. My body really hurt. It felt like the first time when I started training, but it feels good now. After a couple of weeks, I gotta get my wind back. I’m in good shape, I just need to work on my lungs a little bit but I’ll get there, I’ll get there.

