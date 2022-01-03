WWE is indeed planning towards new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar feuding with Bobby Lashley, according to Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer noted that this is the plan and the reason the Day 1 five-way title match was put together the way it was once Lesnar was added to the bout after his scheduled Universal Title match with Roman Reigns, who tested positive for COVID-19, was nixed.

Lashley had Lesnar in the Hurt Lock but had to be saved by Big E. This will be the first singles meeting between them. There is still a planned Lesnar vs. Reigns direction.