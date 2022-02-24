The AEW Revolution card is coming along as several matches have already been confirmed for the show.

Although not announced yet, a match expected to take place is Death Triangle vs. House of Black in a six-man tag team match.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today the match may have to be postponed as Rey Fenix is still missing in action since dislocating his elbow at the start of January. He’s not expected to be cleared for at least three weeks. Thus AEW can’t do the match at the PPV event if he’s not cleared.

Meltzer did point out that because Fenix is a wrestler and wrestlers are known for not wanting to postpone returns to the ring, the match still could happen.