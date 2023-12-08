AJ Styles won’t be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown after all.

His last match was on the September 15 episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Finn Balor. Styles was taken off TV after being attacked by the Bloodline.

Pwinsider reported today that Styles is not set for the show. WWE had planned at one point to bring Styles back several weeks ago and even locally advertised him for tonight’s show but delayed the return.

Per the report, it’s a creative decision as to when he will return and it could be any week now.