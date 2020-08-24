Plans Changed for WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match?

The original plan with Andrade and Angel Garza is that they were supposed to win the Raw Tag Team Championships last night at SummerSlam. There’s no official reason given as to why the plans were changed, but it could have to do with the writing team having been changed since the plan was originally made.

Angel and Andrade lost to the Street Profits last night on SummerSlam. The feud leading up to the show was that one of the members of their team poisoned Montez Ford on an episode of Monday Night Raw. An angle was shot on an episode of Zelina Vega’s Twitch channel that saw Bianca Belair attack her to get revenge. Belair was not used during the show.

