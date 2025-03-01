– WWE is reportedly planning to hold the 2025 WWE Draft after WrestleMania 41 season wraps up. WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and April 20.

– Although a lot of photos went around social media showing Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins during his days with The Authority side-by-side with the similar-looking personal security from The Rock’s team that met Cody Rhodes at the start of the show inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on the February 28, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown. In fact, the two men were independent wrestlers Jonny DeLuca and Jason Boa.

– Women’s wrestling legend Natalya put “INSIGHT” podcast host Chris Van Vliet in her Sharpshooter submission finishing move while doing a live interview in town in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this week. Nattie surfaced on social media with a photo of the moment and some comments.

“If you attended our live interview with Chris Van Vliet in Toronto before SmackDown …you got to see Chris Van Vliet beg for mercy in my Sharpshooter,” she wrote. “And who needs shoes?!?!?”