– There have been talks of an AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor match taking place at WrestleMania 41 this coming April in Las Vegas, NV. Whether or not that is where things end up remains to be seen.

– During an interview with The Daily Mail, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther claimed “the last few months weren’t ideal for me,” while noting that things now seem back on track.

“I don’t think the last few months were ideal for me,” Gunther said. “I lost to Cody, and then everything that, that feud with Priest, it didn’t allow me to show the best side of me, if that makes sense. But I think now I’m back to my old self, I feel my mojo again.”

– Seth Rollins was asked about rumors of a triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 during an interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward.

“Hey, man, that means I get to kick both their asses at the same time, my two most bitter rivals? Please,” Rollins said. “On the Grandest Stage of Them All? That screams fantastic to me. Now, obviously you mentioned me stomping Roman’s head at the Rumble. We don’t know where his WrestleMania status is gonna be. I don’t know when he’s gonna come back. He’s on a ‘limited schedule’ as it is, so we’ll see what kind of deal he wants to work out. CM Punk’s gotta make it to WrestleMania this year. Last year, he didn’t make it to WrestleMania. Fragile Phil got hurt, didn’t make it to WrestleMania. So this year, we’ll see if he can get there. I am healthy and prime, I am there every single week. I am the only 100% guarantee of the three of us for WrestleMania. But if you said to me today, ‘Would you like to fight those guys at WrestleMania?’ I would say, ‘Please, bring it on.’ But we got a long way to go. We got Elimination Chamber coming up.”

(H/T to Wrestle Votes, and to Fightful.com for transcribing the Seth Rollins interview quotes.)