It looks like Rhea Ripley may be headed to the WWE SmackDown brand, perhaps with the rest of The Judgment Day.

A new report from WrestlingNews notes that the current plan is for Ripley to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39, with the title on the line.

There’s no word yet on how WWE will get to Ripley vs. Rousey, or what this means for Ripley’s status on the RAW roster. It’s been rumored that The Judgment Day’s Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio are being considered for a move to the blue brand, but nothing has been confirmed.

Ripley has held the WWE NXT Women’s Title, the NXT UK Women’s Title, the RAW Women’s Title, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, but she has yet to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title. Rousey began her second reign with the strap by defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8.

Rousey is set to defend the title against Raquel Rodriguez on tonight’s SmackDown.

