An update has been announced for tonight’s TNA Wrestling special event.

Ahead of the annual TNA Turning Point show, which goes down this evening at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, a big announcement has been released regarding the pre-show.

Added to ‘Countdown to TNA Turning Point’ tonight in “The Sunshine State” is “The King’s Speech” with new TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian.

“After calling his shot and becoming the NEW TNA World Champion last night on TNA iMPACT, Frankie Kazarian will deliver THE KING’S SPEECH on the Countdown to TNA Turning Point,” the announcement read. “TONIGHT at 7:30PM ET from Full Sail University in Orlando, LIVE on TNA+ and YouTube!”

Scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025, live from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL., the following matches are advertised heading into TNA Turning Point 2025:

* Indi Hartwell v. Dani Luna in a No DQ match

* The IInspiration v. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Coward v. Xia Brookside & Léi Yîng Lee for the Knockouts Tag Team Title

* AJ Francis v. BDE

* Cedric Alexander & The Hardys v. Order 4

* Leon Slater v. Rich Swann for the X-Division Title

* Kelani Jordan v. M by Elegance for the Knockouts Title

* Mike Santana & Steve Maclin v. Frankie Kazarian & Nic Nemeth

Make sure to check back here on Friday evening for complete TNA Turning Point 2025 results from “The Sunshine State.”