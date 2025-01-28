– Dominik Mysterio, Penta, LA Knight, Chelsea Green, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton are among those scheduled to do media work for WWE for Royal Rumble weekend.

– Triple H reportedly checked on JD McDonagh multiple times, including after he was checked on by a doctor, following his scary bump with the back of his head bashing into the corner of the commentary desk on WWE Raw on January 27. Michael Hayes jokingly asked if the desk was okay. McDonagh went to the hospital afterwards and updated fans on social media.

– The segments for “Main Event” Jey Uso, Alpha Academy, American Made and a few others were purposely left off of the internal run down for the 1/27 Raw.

– WWE 2K25 promotion is going to step up another level during Royal Rumble weekend in a few days.

– Find out the writers were for each segment on the 1/27 Raw, as well as who produced each match on the Royal Rumble red brand “go-home show” by clicking here.

– Penta and Ludwig Kaiser are reportedly set for some kind of interaction in WWE storylines in the near future.

– R-Truth shared a parody “Rhodes Family Photo” including himself with Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and their daughter, who were all in attendance at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. for Raw on 1/27. The post is already at 1.3 million viewers less than 24 hours after being shared on X.

