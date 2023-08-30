The CM Punk and Jack Perry incident has been the talk of the pro-wrestling community over the past few days, with both stars being suspended because of their actions. You can find a detailed report of what happened from multiple sources by clicking here.

One person who is feeling the woes of the suspension is Ricky Starks. According to Fightful Select, Starks was set to face CM Punk for the “Real” world title at this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view, a match that would have likely been the main event. This makes sense, as Starks and Punk have been engaged in a multi-match feud ever since the finals of the Owen Hart memorial tournament.

AEW has yet to confirm the suspensions to the public, but tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago could potentially shed some light on the direction for Sunday’s All Out show.

The report also notes that Punk is in Las Vegas today as he is being honored by the Cauliflower Alley. Starks is also not in town for Dynamite.

Speaking of Starks, some thought he was injured due to the storyline suspension where he said he would only be a manager. This is untrue, and was an angle to explain why he wouldn’t be on the All In card.

Stay tuned.