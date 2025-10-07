Roman Reigns is set to return to the ring this weekend, as “The Tribal Chief” battles Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. However, new details have surfaced regarding what WWE has planned for Reigns once the pay-per-view event concludes.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns is currently scheduled to compete at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, which takes place on November 29 in San Diego, California. Rather than appearing in a high-profile singles bout against Seth Rollins as some had speculated, Meltzer noted that Reigns is slated to participate in the WarGames team match.

While many fans have been hoping for a long-awaited Reigns vs. Rollins singles showdown, Meltzer indicated that such a match is unlikely to occur anytime soon. In fact, he suggested it may not happen until early 2026, or perhaps even be held off for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Meltzer explained,

“There’s no Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins match before, at the earliest, January, and I doubt January because they’ll both be in the Royal Rumble. I think it’s probably WrestleMania, just as a guess. He’s [Reigns] definitely doing the San Diego show, but he’s not in a singles match in San Diego. He’s in the WarGames… you know, unless they change.”

Reigns’ most recent in-ring appearance came at WWE Clash in Paris this past August, where he scored a victory over Bronson Reed. Crown Jewel: Perth will mark his first match since that event, and it appears his road through the end of 2025 is beginning to take shape — one that may build toward another marquee WrestleMania moment for “The Head of the Table.”