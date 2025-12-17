Plans have changed for an anticipated Lucha Bros reunion at AAA Guerra De Titanes.

Penta is officially out of his scheduled tag team match at the December 20 event. He was originally set to team with his brother Rey Fenix, marking a reunion for the longtime duo.

With Penta sidelined, Rey Mysterio has stepped in as the replacement. Mysterio will now team with Fenix to take on Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano.

The change comes after Penta suffered an injury during the November 24 episode of WWE Raw. The injury occurred when Penta landed awkwardly following a hurricanrana off the barricade, prompting the ringside official to stop his match against Solo Sikoa.

For now, there is no word on the severity of the injury or a timetable for Penta’s return to the ring.

It’s an unfortunate setback.

But the revised matchup still brings plenty of star power to Guerra De Titanes.

Featured below is the current lineup for AAA Guerra De Titans on December 20, 2025:

* AAA Latin American Championship: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. Ethan Page

* Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio & Rey Fenix

* Los Americanos (Bravo & Rayo) vs. Mr. Iguana and Niño Hamburguesa vs. Octagón Jr. and La Parka vs. LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

* Carnival of Carnage: The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, & Erick Rowan) vs. Psycho Circus (Pagano, Dave The Clown), Murder Clown & Psycho Clown

* Dragon Lee vs. Vikingo

* AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Je’Von Evans

* Natalya, Faby Apache & Lola Vice vs. Las Tóxicas: Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla

