The Stand & Deliver go-home edition of WWE NXT will reportedly be taped ahead of time.

A new report from PWInsider notes that the weekly NXT TV show will remain live every week in the lead-up to Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, with the exception of the go-home show on March 28.

The current plan is for WWE to tape two NXT episodes on March 21 – the live episode that airs that night and the show for the following week. The March 28 go-home episode for Stand & Deliver will then air as a taped broadcast on the USA Network.

The episode is being taped in part due to logistical reasons as the WWE production crew, roster members and other staff has to travel to Los Angeles for WrestleMania Week.

The plan is for NXT to return to live episodes on April 4 with the post-Stand & Deliver episode.

NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, which airs that same day.

Next Tuesday’s NXT show will be the Roadblock special. You can click here for the current card.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.