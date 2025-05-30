Matt Hardy has revealed that active steps are being taken to eventually allow his brother Jeff Hardy to return to Canada.

While Matt recently took part in TNA Wrestling events north of the border, Jeff was noticeably absent due to ongoing legal restrictions that currently bar him from entering the country. However, fans hoping to see the Hardy Boyz reunite on Canadian soil may have reason for optimism.

Speaking on the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt reflected on his time in Canada and addressed the situation with Jeff. He said,

“It was an extremely busy weekend. We had the Under Siege premium live event on Friday, which aired on the TNA streaming service. It was a hell of a show — completely sold out with over 3,000 fans in attendance. The energy was amazing. The Toronto-area crowd really made you work for it, but they were so appreciative of the effort.”

Hardy also expressed gratitude to the fans in Brampton for their passionate support during the weekend’s events, including post-show meet-and-greets. He stated,

“I had so many great conversations with fans who said they can’t wait to see Jeff in Canada again. And that’s something we’re actively working on now. Hopefully, it’ll happen sooner rather than later.”

