Pokémon is stepping into the ring.

The wrestling ring!

On Thursday, an announcement was released regarding a special CMLL and Pokémon crossover event scheduled for legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

Featured below is the official announcement from Pokemon.com:

Mega Hawlucha Enters the Ring in Pokémon Legends: Z‑A

Learn more about the Wrestling Pokémon and how it spreads its wings through Mega Evolution.

Hawlucha was originally discovered in the Kalos region, and now this Fighting- and Flying-type Pokémon is ready to prove there’s even more to its showboating style. The latest Pokémon Legends: Z-A trailer showcases the Wrestling Pokémon in all its Mega-Evolved glory—pectoral muscles, Flying Press, and all. Bulked up by Mega Evolution, Mega Hawlucha is not only bodacious beyond belief but can also take hit after hit with ease. It’s feeling especially confident after Mega Evolving and is keen to hype up the crowd mid-match. Witness the Fighting-type face-off of the century—Hawlucha versus Machamp—in a special new video.

If you’re hoping to see even more high-flying action, look no further than a special collaboration between Pokémon and the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) at the Pokémon Legends: Z-A × CMLL Event. Pokémon and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre are partnering up to showcase lucha libre—a traditional style of Mexican wrestling—at its finest.

The event will take place on September 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PDT (local time 7:00 p.m. CST) at Arena México in Mexico City, Mexico, with tickets soon to be available on Ticketmaster. The match will also be broadcast on the official CMLL YouTube channel for fans all around the world to see!

We can’t wait to see more of Mega Hawlucha in battle once Pokémon Legends: Z-A arrives October 16, 2025, on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. If you’re looking to warm up with a few Fighting types early, you can find mighty Machamp and hype-worthy Hawlucha merchandise available now on Pokémon Center.