WWE Hall of Famer JBL is set to host a poker tournament on Monday’s RAW.

WWE has announced that JBL will host a “high-stakes invitational poker tournament” on Monday’s live RAW, with Baron Corbin at his side.

The poker tournament comes after JBL and Corbin have played poker in recent backstage RAW segments, including a game on the November 14 RAW where Akira Tozawa defeated both men. JBL has served as Corbin’s manager since returning to WWE TV in October.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, along with a promo for the episode:

* JBL hosts high-stakes poker tournament with Baron Corbin and others

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Elias and Matt Riddle

