The police bodycam footage of Liv Morgan’s marijuana arrest from December 2023 has found its’ way online.

Gionna Daddio, known to WWE fans as Liv Morgan, was arrested in Florida on December 14, 2023 on charges of possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and possession of marijuana (20 grams or less).

The synthetic cannabinoid charge was dropped this January because there are no labs in the state of Florida that perform a test that could prove it came from synthetic sources and not plant sources.

From there, the case was resolved in February with Morgan not being formally convicted and only having to pay a fine and court costs.

The Law & Crime Network obtained the police bodycam footage from Morgan’s arrest and shared the full 26-minute video to their official YouTube channel on Wednesday (see below).

The women’s wrestling star reacted to the attention the bodycam video received by sharing the link to her Make-A-Wish charity sweepstakes efforts.