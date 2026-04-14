A bizarre and heavily discussed wrestling incident from earlier this year has now reached its conclusion, with police confirming there was no stabbing at the Berwyn Eagles Club in March.

According to a report obtained by POST Wrestling’s John Pollock via a Freedom of Information request, the Berwyn Police Department has officially closed the case after determining the alleged stabbing did not take place.

The situation stemmed from a March 28 Ruthless Pro Wrestling event at the venue, where early reports claimed a fan had stabbed wrestler Krule, also known as Mads Krule Krugger. However, that narrative quickly unraveled as additional footage surfaced.

“The first video to emerge saw wrestlers and fans attacking the fan and removing him from the building,” Pollock writes. “Subsequent clips revealed the fan approaching Krule at his merchandise table after the show, and Krule throwing the first punches before the fan was swarmed. The video did not show any sign of a weapon.”

Pollock also shared a clip of the incident as part of his reporting (see video below).

Inside the police report, Detective William Massuci of the Berwyn Police Department noted that he spoke with an RPW manager whose name was redacted in the filing. Pollock further noted that the March 28 event was the final show under Chris Kohlenberg’s leadership, with the promotion now being run by “Rickey Shane Page, SHLAK, and Dred.”

“The unnamed manager stated the fan was ‘causing problems early in the night’ and was intoxicated and warned by management to calm down or would be removed,” Pollock writes.

The situation escalated after the show concluded, according to the manager’s statement included in the report.

“The fan agreed to calm down but approached Krule after the show and started causing more issues. The manager states that “the fan ended up attacking his wrestler and tackled him to the ground. The fan continued to punch the wrestler several times. Then the rest of the wrestlers/employees came in to help and got the fan off of him” and escorted the fan out of the building.”

The report also directly addressed the most serious allegation.

The unnamed manager stated that “[Redacted] was not stabbed” in reference to Krule, who isn’t listed by his real name or ring name in the redacted portion of the document.

Krule was later contacted at the airport while traveling home, where he provided his own account of the incident to Det. Massuci.

“Some guy was causing problems all night and came up to him at the end of the night and struck him several times and tackled him to the ground. His peers then got the fan off of him and took matters into their own hands.”

Ultimately, authorities concluded there was no stabbing and no criminal case to pursue.

“The Berwyn Police Department has closed the case, stating there was no stabbing and that the wrestler doesn’t want to pursue any criminal complaints,” Pollock writes.

In the aftermath, the Berwyn Eagles Club announced it will no longer host professional wrestling events due to licensing issues, with its final scheduled show being an AAW Wrestling event on April 24.

A GoFundMe campaign has since been launched in an effort to help keep the venue operational.