New details have emerged regarding the death of AEW star PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley.

AEW announced Sunday night that Satterley had passed away at the age of 40, stunning the wrestling world less than 24 hours after he competed against Andrade El Idolo at AEW All Out.

According to the Daily Herald, citing the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and a Des Plaines spokesperson, Satterley was found alone inside a rental vehicle on the 2700 block of Mannheim Road after a passerby spotted him and called 911.

“Satterley’s body was spotted by a passerby in a rental car on the 2700 block of Mannheim Road, a Des Plaines spokesperson said Monday. The passerby called 911. Satterley was alone when he was found.”

The location is a short distance from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Authorities also indicated there were no apparent signs of foul play or physical trauma surrounding Satterley’s death.

“There were no indications of foul play or trauma, and Satterley’s death didn’t appear suspicious, the spokesperson said.”

An official cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy has been performed, with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office awaiting additional testing before making a final determination.