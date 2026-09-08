The wrestling world lost one of its own this weekend.

As noted, former AEW veteran and established music star Andy “The Butcher” Williams passed away Saturday night at the age of 48.

Williams collapsed at the conclusion of his tag team match for Enjoy Wrestling, competing alongside his longtime partner The Blade. Medical staff on site administered CPR before he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

In an update, the Millvale Police Department released the following statement regarding the situation:

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Saturday September 5th, 2026, Millvale Borough Police officers were dispatched to Mr. Smalls Theatre for a report of a male wrestler who had struck his head on a ring post during a wrestling event. Upon arrival, officers located Andy Williams unresponsive and being attended to by two physicians who were at the venue with the wrestling organization. Shortly before the arrival of Ross/West View EMS, Williams stopped breathing. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated, and an automated external defibrillator (AED) was applied. Upon the arrival of Ross/West View EMS, life-saving measures were continued. Williams was transported by EMS to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 9:43 p.m. There were no visible signs of trauma and no indications of foul play observed by investigating officers. The official cause and manner of death remains pending. An autopsy has been performed by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the final determination will be made pending the results of the examination and any associated testing. The Millvale Borough Police Department extends its condolences to Mr. Williams’ family, friends, colleagues, and the many members of the wrestling and music communities affected by his passing. No further information regarding the cause of death will be released until the appropriate medical examiner’s findings are available.

NEW: Medics on site indicated the symptoms wrestler Andy Williams "The Butcher" had were consistent with a cardiac event, according Enjoy Wrestling Co-Owner Kurt Hackimer. He was told an autopsy will determine an official cause of death. Hackimer was informed Williams died… — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) September 7, 2026

(H/T: POST Wrestling)